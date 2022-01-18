The Cuphead Show Trailer: It's Time For A Double Down
If you played the 2017 video game "Cuphead: Don't Deal with the Devil," you know what you're getting into with the new trailer for the upcoming Netflix series "The Cuphead Show!" We're doubling down in dealings with the Devil, a carn-evil, a parade, dancing frogs, a scorched pig, and so much more. The series will premiere on Netflix on February 18, 2022, with 12 episodes at 12 minutes each. I'm sure there's some numerology thing one can draw from that, but I never understood how that all works.
The series follows the adventures of Cuphead and his brother Mugman, who are trying to get out of a deal with the devil. The voice cast includes Tru Valentino (Cuphead), Frank Todaro (Mugman), Joe Hanna (Elder Kettle), Luke Millington-Drake (Devil), Grey Griffin (Ms. Chalice), and Wayne Brady (King Dice). The rubber hose classic animation style is adorable and super compelling.
'Unique Misadventures'
Not only are you getting the series, but there is an adventure with Cuphead and Mugman on CupheadCountdown.com that you can check out right now. There are several levels you can choose from (as the days count down to the premiere) in this little game on the site, allowing you to free souls on Inkwell Isle and "stick it to the man." It will have you watch the trailer first, and completing challenges will get you surprises.
Here is the official synopsis for "The Cuphead Show!":
Based on the award-winning video game that smashed onto the scene with a gorgeous retro animation style, THE CUPHEAD SHOW! is a character-driven comedy series following the unique misadventures of loveable, impulsive scamp Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman. As the two scour their surreal homeworld of the Inkwell Isles in search of fun and adventure, they always have each other's back. Unless there's only one cookie left, in which case it's every cup for himself. THE CUPHEAD SHOW! combines nostalgic delights, side-splitting gags, and a healthy dose of the heebie jeebies – especially when a ridiculously weird nemesis, The Devil himself, arrives on the scene to toy with our heroes. For King Features, C.J. Kettler will serve as the Executive Producer and Cuphead creators Chad and Jared Moldenhauer will serve as Executive Producers for Studio MDHR. The series will be produced by Netflix Animation and is executive produced by Emmy and Annie Award-winning producer, Dave Wasson (Mickey Mouse Shorts) and co-executive produced by Cosmo Segurson (Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling).