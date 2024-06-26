One Of Cartoon Network's Best '90s Shows Finally Has A Complete Series DVD Collection

Aside from collecting all of "Dexter's Laboratory," for better and worse, the most satisfying inclusion in this complete series set is the hour-long episode "Dexter's Laboratory: Ego Trip." The TV movie was originally meant to act as a finale for the series, but it ended up sparking much more interest, hence the series revival that ended up moving forward. This has not been made available on physical media, and it's not streaming anywhere. It's rarely been so readily available, and it's absolutely one of Tartakovsky's crowning achievements from the entire series.

In "Ego Trip," Dexter travels to the future after being mistaken for the person who somehow saved the future. But Dexter finds himself in a world where Mandark is not only rich and successful, but also Dexter's boss. As Dexter travels through time in an attempt to figure out how this happened, he meets various future versions of himself, and they all team up to stop Mandark's oppressive rule that spans many years. Of course, Mandark calls upon various versions of himself, and a big battle ensues. In typical fashion, Dee Dee ends up being the one who actually saved the future, continuing the endless frustration that Dexter has with his sister, who is clueless as to what she's actually accomplished.

This was the last production that came from the original creative team, though there are some visual flourishes that would end up creating an surprising bridge to the revival. It's also the last one produced with cel animation, so it still serves as a perfect farewell. In fact, the special episode benefits from being at the very end of the complete series DVD set, which basically solidifies it as an overall series finale. It's significantly better than what was the actual series finale, an episode titled "2Geniuses 2Gether 4Ever," where Dexter makes it seem like he's giving his lab to Mandark, emphasizing that it's not a big prank. While there's a solid gag that references the show's opening credits title screen, bringing the entire series full circle, the episode as a whole still isn't as clever as when "Dexter's Lab" was at its best.

However, when you're watching the tail end of the original series run, the episode "Last But Not Beast" also acts as a sturdy finale. It's the only time the entire runtime of an episode was used for a single segment, and that's because it basically acts as an Avengers-style crossover that combines every element of the series. After Dexter's show-off attitude unleashes a giant monster while he's attending an exchange school in Japan, the Justice Friends, Monkey, and even Dexter's parents are brought in to help defeat the monster. Yes, Dexter actually reveals his secret lab to his parents in this episode, which helps to make it feel like a big finale. While "Ego Trip" feels like it offers Dexter's story a bit more finality as a character, "Last But Not Beast" is a big episode that has a lot of fun with all of the show's characters.