15 Best Movies Like Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Many are quick to dismiss romantic comedies or "chick flicks." They may think they're too saccharine or formulaic, but 2008's "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" still proves you can put a fun twist on the genre.

The film opens with Peter (Jason Segel) getting dumped by his long-time girlfriend Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell). To forget his troubles, he goes on a Hawaiian vacation, only to find Sarah there with a new beau, Aldous (Russell Brand) — and while he still has feelings for Sarah, Peter also feels an attraction toward his hotel concierge, Rachel (Mila Kunis). It's not just a film about finding love, but it's also about recognizing what you had before wasn't healthy for either party. Throughout the movie, Peter realizes that things hadn't been good between him and Sarah for a hot minute, and he needed to get out rather than try to repair what was too damaged to mend.

All that (plus a Dracula puppet rock opera) makes this a must-watch. The film even has Harrison Ford's seal of approval, in case you're still on the fence about watching it. Indeed, if you're in the mood for romance but are tired of the same old rom-coms, here are some other movies like "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" that'll make you both laugh and say "awww."