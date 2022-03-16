Judd Apatow's This Is 40 Sequel Officially In Development, And You'll Never Guess The Title

Gather round Judd-heads, we've got the Apatow announcement you (might?) be waiting for. A decade after the popular comedy director dropped "This is 40," the kind of sort of sequel to "Knocked Up," he's considering taking us all back into the R-rated minds of his favorite married couple and their grown-up children.

That's right, if Apatow has his way, "This Is 50" could be sliding into a movie theater/onto a streaming service near you ... in the next few years. Movies take a lot of time and considering "This is 50" is still percolating in Apatow's brain, who knows how long it might actually take until the project is complete? Still, if you're invested in the larger "Knocked Up" cinematic universe, it must be a thrilling day.

Apatow shared his interest in working on a sequel (or would that make this a kind of sort of trilogy?) in an interview with The Wrap about his soon-to-be-released Netflix film, "The Bubble," where he candidly said, "I've always wanted to make 'This Is 50' and it is time."

The "Knocked Up" director went on to explain that he felt like the time seemed ripe to check in on Debbie (played by Apatow's wife Leslie Mann), Pete (played by Paul Rudd), and their two children, Sadie and Charlotte (who were played by Apatow's daughters Maude and Iris):

"I couldn't have done it five years ago and I can't do it five years from now, so I've been outlining that and hope it's something that we get to do. I feel like ['This Is 40'] has really aged well, and it always feels like everyone watches it when they turn 40 and they go, 'Oh, I understand it all now' [laughs]. So I'm enthusiastic about putting that together."