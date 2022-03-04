The Bubble Trailer: Judd Apatow's Pandemic Comedy Has Actors Trapped In A Hotel

Indeed, as the trailer for "The Bubble" reveals, it is a movie about the pandemic. The trailer starts retelling the story of "Cliff Beasts 6" and the fight against the titular beasts, before showing the huge green screen behind actors hanging on wires (as well as the two stand-ins for the beasts in hilarious costumes).

From there, the trailer makes it clear it is a riff on the production of "Jurassic World: Dominion," which was famously became one of the first big movies to return to production in 2020 at the height of the pandemic. That film had some extensive safety protocols in place to avoid an outbreak, but still suffered from crew members getting sick, and — as the trailer for "The Bubble" imagines — probably plenty of drama. The trailer, meant to be very tongue-in-cheek as it revisits our recent history, is actually kind of terrifying. There are jokes about proper use of PPE, avoiding physical contact, and how bad the high-paid actors are at following precautions.

Of course, this is also a Judd Apatow film, so the trailer shows this will not be an intimate comedy, but a big-budget film full of hijinks and drunken shenanigans. The egocentric actors at the center of the story quickly get tired of being trapped in the hotel, taking over a helicopter on the hotel grounds, playing with TikTok, and generally just puking all over the set when some of them get influenza. Is this the comedy we need? Probably not, but at least "The Bubble" was a star-studded cast that includes Keegan Michael-Key, David Duchovny, Pedro Pascal, Maria Bakalova, Fred Armisen, Peter Serafinowicz, Karen Gillan, Leslie Mann, and more.

Netflix describes the plot of "The Bubble" as such:

"The Bubble is a comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a sequel to an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs."

The trailer also confirms the April 1, 2022 release date is indeed for "The Bubble" and not some joke release, so we have that to look forward to.