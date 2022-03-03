Finally, Here's The Entire Cliff Beasts Timeline Laid Out In One Video

The whole thing plays like the fake trailers at the start of Ben Stiller's fantastic "Tropic Thunder," which treated its meta Hollywood satire very seriously while having tongue firmly in cheek. It starts with renowned action star Sean Knox (Keegan-Michael Key) describing the new "Cliff Beasts 6" as being "six times as good as 'Cliff Beasts 1'" and reassuring that this is not a catchphrase. In turn, legendary actress Lauren Van Chance (Leslie Mann) boils down the appeal to the franchise to something primal: "It's fun to fight dinosaurs, especially when you know you're never going to lose."

The video's main purpose seems to introduce the wild personalities involved with the "Cliff Beasts" films. You have your previously famous stars, the stunt-savvy actor that became an action star thanks to these movies, the comic-relief who may want something more, and even the franchise staple who left the films and was replaced with a CGI double before finally returning — to quote the "22 Jump Street" end credits sequence, "What contract dispute?"

Again, this plays like the opening scene of "Tropic Thunder," where we're introduced to a fading war hero, an Academy Award-winning method actor, a rapper, and a drug-addicted comedian as they embark with an inexperienced director to make an expensive war drama. Where that movie focused on the mismatched group of egocentric celebrities dealing with a war film that turns into a real war zone, "Cliff Beasts" is taking a different approach. The franchise is actually a movie-within-a-movie for the new Judd Apatow comedy "The Bubble" which follows a group of hot-headed actors shooting a blockbuster action film in the middle of the pandemic as they're trapped in a hotel during filming.

The video ends by reminding fans that "Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle for Everest – Memories of a Requiem" will hit theaters on April 1, 2022. Is that the real date for "The Bubble" or is there another surprised planned? We'll have to wait and see. But in the meanwhile, entertain yourself with these very real posters for "Cliff Bea6ts."

Before the heroic escapes...

Before the thrilling science-based action...

Before the heartbreaking deaths then resurrections then deaths again... Relive the epic sci-fi franchise starting with the 2009 original where mankind became threatened by a new kind of beast: CLIFF BEASTS. pic.twitter.com/nYsEf1doj8 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) March 3, 2022

Here's Netflix description of "The Bubble:"