15 Best Romantic Comedies Of All Time, Ranked

There's nothing better than a good romcom. It's a genre that took root pretty much as soon as movies could talk, and, for all its accused repetitiveness, has been going strong ever since, always finding fresh new ways to assert its worth.

In the past century of film history, we've seen great romantic comedies ranging from the sweet to the wild to the darkly hilarious to the slyly subversive; the only thing that hasn't changed is the enduring appeal of watching charismatic stars flirt, trade barbs, field misunderstandings, and ultimately fall — or not — into each other's arms.

To create this ranking of the best romantic comedies ever, we've looked over the genre's entire chronology, and carefully plucked classics from all eras. Every single one of these films is essential viewing, to be clear; there's no going wrong here if you're looking for recs.