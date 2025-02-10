The Classic Romantic Comedy That Has A Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Gaining a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes is either an impressive achievement or a sign that your movie hasn't been all that widely reviewed. The same goes for those films that bear the dreaded 0% rating, of which the great John Travolta currently has a full seven.

This is all by virtue of the way RT works. The website aggregates reviews, deeming each individual appraisal either positive or negative. Even mixed reviews get crammed into this binary, allowing Rotten Tomatoes to produce a percentage score based on how many reviews are "Fresh" and how many are "Rotten." If a film is solid enough to garner a handful of decent reviews, that means it will likely get a 100% rating on the site because A) there aren't many reviews to include in the rating and B) the handful of reviews that do exist are all decent enough to be rated "Fresh" by RT's moderators.

Take a film like James Stewart's "Shenandoah" from 1965, which is one of the best Civil War movies ever made. The movie has just six reviews, making its 100% rating all but guaranteed. Likewise, 1957's "Desk Set," which only has 24 reviews, is one of three "perfect" Katharine Hepburn movies according to Rotten Tomatoes. But there's another Hepburn classic with a "perfect" score that rests on a much more sturdy foundation of 105 reviews: "The Philadelphia Story."