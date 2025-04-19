15 Directors Who Never Made A Bad Movie

Even the best directors can end up with a clunker now and then. Maybe they had a grand vision that was destroyed by studio interference, maybe their actors weren't up to snuff, or maybe things just didn't coalesce on screen the way they had imagined. There's no shame in swinging for the fences and missing. But there are a storied few directors out there who defy the odds and simply don't have a single bad film to their name. "Failure?" they ask. "Never heard of her."

Now, this isn't to say that all of their movies are on the same level of excellence — that's just plain impossible. Even amongst these elite filmmakers, the quality of their efforts vary. But what we can say, in our humble opinion and with Rotten Tomatoes receipts to back us up, is that each and every director on this list may have made films that fall into the "decent" category, they have no out-and-out stinkers in their filmography. (And for the record, we didn't include any directors who have under five feature films to their name.) Inspired to learn more about the best of the best? Here are 15 directors who have never made an objectively bad movie.