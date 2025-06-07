Harrison Ford Had Two Inappropriate Words After Watching A Classic Jason Segel Movie

Harrison Ford has had a career unlike anyone else. If you look at just the impact of his roles in the "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" film series alone, that would be enough to make anyone a legend. Ford, however, was also able to build up an impressive filmography outside of that, although he went decades without working in television after appearing in the disastrous "Star Wars Holiday Special" in 1978. It seems that experience was so traumatizing for Ford that, outside of playing a minor role in "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles," he didn't really act on TV until the premiere of Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" prequel show "1923" in 2022.

So, when the crew behind the celebrated Apple TV+ series "Shrinking" put Ford at the top of their list to play the role of a mentor figure to co-creator and star Jason Segel's grieving therapist, Segel and co-creators Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein harbored no delusions about landing the Hollywood super-star.

During his appearance on Variety's "Actors on Actors" with his fellow "Freaks & Geeks" veteran Seth Rogen, Segel recounted the story of how the "Shrinking" team approached Ford for the show, and the two inappropriate — and hilarious — words Ford had for Segel after accepting the role.