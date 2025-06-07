Harrison Ford Had Two Inappropriate Words After Watching A Classic Jason Segel Movie
Harrison Ford has had a career unlike anyone else. If you look at just the impact of his roles in the "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" film series alone, that would be enough to make anyone a legend. Ford, however, was also able to build up an impressive filmography outside of that, although he went decades without working in television after appearing in the disastrous "Star Wars Holiday Special" in 1978. It seems that experience was so traumatizing for Ford that, outside of playing a minor role in "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles," he didn't really act on TV until the premiere of Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" prequel show "1923" in 2022.
So, when the crew behind the celebrated Apple TV+ series "Shrinking" put Ford at the top of their list to play the role of a mentor figure to co-creator and star Jason Segel's grieving therapist, Segel and co-creators Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein harbored no delusions about landing the Hollywood super-star.
During his appearance on Variety's "Actors on Actors" with his fellow "Freaks & Geeks" veteran Seth Rogen, Segel recounted the story of how the "Shrinking" team approached Ford for the show, and the two inappropriate — and hilarious — words Ford had for Segel after accepting the role.
Harrison Ford had a simple compliment for Jason Segel after watching Forgetting Sarah Marshall
As Segel explained, it was "crazy" that he and the rest of the "Shrinking" brain trust actually managed to convince Ford to sign on for the project. "Harrison Ford is the kind of person you make an offer to so that in three days you can say, 'We made an offer to Harrison Ford,' and then you pick the real guy," Segel noted before Rogen quipped, "It sounds cool in a restaurant."
According to Segel, however, Ford was unfamiliar with his work and wanted to see his prospective co-star in action. As such, he was sent a pair of Segel-starring vehicles in the forms of the David Foster Wallace biopic "End of the Tour" and the Nicholas Stoller-directed rom-com "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" (which Segel also wrote). That's when the story took an inappropriate and hilarious turn as, per Segel:
"And apparently Bill Lawrence got a text that said 'I'm in. And tell the kid: great dick.'"
It's one thing to meet a bonafide hero like Harrison Ford. It's another to get him to sign on to be your co-star in a TV show decades into his legendary run. But to get him to compliment your package? "All you need," Rogen joked. "I would take that." Wouldn't we all?