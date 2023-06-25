Mark Hamill Thought The Star Wars Holiday Special Was Going To Be A Big Mistake

If you are of a certain age, you may have seen the "Star Wars Holiday Special" when it aired on CBS in 1978. If not, you've probably seen clips on YouTube, where it's available in full for those interested enough to find it. There is a reason this entire thing isn't streaming on Disney+. If you have not yet had the ... ahem ... dubious pleasure of watching this thing, let me attempt to explain. Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) are trying to get home to Kashyyyk to celebrate Life Day, a holiday for the Wookiees. We meet Chewie's family; his wife Mala, father Itchy, and son Lumpy.

There is a very long scene in their language, Shyriiwook, with no subtitles. Mala watches a cooking show with Harvey Korman as Chef Gormaanda, a trader named Saun Dann (Art Carney) brings Itchy what amounts to a burlesque virtual reality video that we all have to watch with Diahann Carroll. There is an animated sequence featuring Boba Fett (though it wasn't technically his first appearance), Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia sings, if you can call it that. It's ... not great, Bob. It's far weirder than it sounds, and this is a franchise that has Luke Skywalker squeeze the teats of aquatic mammals for green milk.

Mark Hamill also appeared in the special as Luke Skywalker, and according to a 2013 Reddit AMA, he thought it was a mistake from the start.