12 Movies That Almost Got The Infamous NC-17 Rating

The NC-17 rating is a unicorn of sorts in the film industry — and for good reason. Indicating a film is forbidden screening for anyone 17 and under, NC-17 is a scarlet letter, a box office death sentence. Movies that earned the rating were previously exiled to straight-to-video releases, likely to be enjoyed in secrecy by voyeurs lurking around video rental stores (if they were on shelves at all).

Now, in the age of streaming, such a punishment doesn't spell doom the way it used to. Take "Blonde," the controversial Marilyn Monroe film that received an NC-17 rating just 3 years ago in 2022. The film, for as ambitious and messy as it was, found success in streaming numbers and even got awards recognition. (And, due to the fluid nature of streaming, surely a metric ton of teens 17 and under were able to view the movie.)

"Blonde" is a rare example of a movie that kept the racy elements of the original cut intact, despite the threat of an NC-17 rating. But for every film that earned the troublesome rating, there are about a dozen others that narrowly escaped it by making key edits to the final, theatrical versions. Interestingly, a majority of the most notable examples were movies of the '90s and '00s, eras that were ripe with gore, explicit sex, and drug use in the movies.

Here are 12 movies that escaped the infamous NC-17 rating.