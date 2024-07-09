Sausage Party: Foodtopia Review: Fiercely Funny, Pun-Filled Filth Is Fantastic And Fulfilling

Back in 2016, "Sausage Party" gave the "Toy Story" treatment to everyday food, but instead of being a family friendly adventure full of wonder, it was a raunchy romp full of grotesque groceries, violent victuals, and cuisine coitus. Directing duo Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, along with writers Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg and Kyle Hunter & Ariel Shaffir, told the story of an ensemble of foods — such as Frank the hot dog (Seth Rogen), Brenda the bun (Kristen Wiig), Barry the deformed wiener (Michael Cera), Sammy Bagel Jr. (Edward Norton), Kareem Abdul Lavash (David Krumholtz), and more who come to realize that when they're bought from the Shopwell's grocery store, they're not being taken to some kind of glorious afterlife. Instead, they're brutally prepared, served, and consumed by the gods they've hoped to be grabbed by: hungry human beings.

By the end of the outrageously hilarious "Sausage Party," thanks to the magic of bath salts, humans became aware of the sentience of foods, and an all-out war between people and food broke out in the store. It didn't turn out very well for homosapiens, leaving the food to celebrate with a wild orgy where everyone was eaten and stuffed, just not by people this time. This is where the Prime Video animated series "Sausage Party: Foodtopia" picks up, rather than following up on the portal thread that would have brought the food into the real world.

Comically quickly, after a battle ensues with bread forming a path of yeast resistance and cupcakes launching Operation Dessert Storm (this is just the tip of a pun-filled iceberg) food becomes the dominant species on Earth, leaving humans (or "humies") at the mercy of the nourishing overlords they used to munch on. At the dawn of this new era are Frank, Brenda, Barry, and Sammy, though the latter is still mourning the death of his surprising lover Kareem, who was impaled by forks in the "Sausage Party" movie. What follows is an eight-episode series that finds the four friends figuring out how to establish a Foodtopia civilization that benefits everyone. But not all foods are so keen on equality and harmony.