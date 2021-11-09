Everything We Know About The Boondock Saints III So Far

The second movie ended with the MacManus brothers in jail, and we know the third film will pick up with them emerging back into society. "They are coming out into a brand new world that is not like the one they left," the third film's co-writer explained. "They are at odds. One wants to continue, the other doesn't. There's a new enemy out there, not like the traditional ones they've faced."

That new enemy will be a politician – one who, according to the director, is "doing it much worse than everyone else." This storyline apparently originated from a fan poll, wherein people were asked who they would most like to see the MacManus brothers kill.

"The Boondock Saints" has always been controversial, since the topic of vigilantism is the backbone of the franchise. Killing politicians, especially in the incendiary political climate we find ourselves in now (one in which a mob of right-wing citizens broke into the U.S. Capitol and killed an officer earlier this year), should continue the streak of making these movies the types of provocative stories that push peoples' buttons. Whether or not people have the same taste for that type of storytelling as they once did remains to be seen.