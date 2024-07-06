25 Years Ago, American Pie Launched An Unlikely $1 Billion Franchise

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"'American Pie' is the latest in a long tradition of immature, self-indulgent comedies that celebrate the recklessness of adolescents." That's what Looking Closer's Jeffrey Overstreet had to say in his original review of "American Pie" in 1999. On the flipside, Film Threat's Chris Gore declared the movie to be "one of the greatest teen films of all time." Let us never forget that two things can be true at once.

Written by an unknown named Adam Herz, it originally began circulating with the clever title "Untitled Teenage Sex Comedy Which Can Be Made for Under $10 Million That Studio Readers Will Most Likely Hate But I Think You Will Love." The gimmick worked and it got the attention of studios, becoming the subject of a bidding war that Universal won. Without exaggeration, it might have been some of the best money the studio ever spent, as the ensuing film not only created a hit that reignited the teen sex comedy genre, but it created a surprisingly enduring $1 billion franchise with nine movies to date. Not bad for a movie where a kid f***s a pie.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "American Pie" in honor of its 25th anniversary. We'll go over the wild way the movie got made in the first place, the many title changes it went through, the issues in putting the now-classic cast together, what happened when the movie hit theaters, what happened in the years following its release, and what lessons we can learn from it in the modern context. Let's dig in, shall we?