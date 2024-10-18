Christian Bale's American Psycho Is Getting A New Movie Adaptation – And The Director Is Perfect

Earlier this year, we wrote about how Lionsgate wanted to mount a new version of "American Psycho," and now the studio has found its director: Luca Guadagnino, the director behind "Call Me By Your Name," "Challengers," and the 2018 remake of "Suspiria," who seems to be a perfect choice for this new take.

I say "new take" because there's an important distinction to be made here. Per the report in Deadline, Guadagnino is not remaking the 2000 movie written and directed by Mary Harron, which stars Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, a Wall Street finance bro who also happens to be a vicious serial killer. Instead, Guadagnino is re-adapting the 1991 novel by Bret Easton Ellis, which is a lot sicker and more twisted than the film (anyone familiar with the source material will remember the whole zoo subplot, for one thing).

There's very little information about this project other than the fact that it's in the works, but Guadagnino, who's currently promoting his latest film "Queer" — which itself is an adaptation of William S. Burroughs' classic book of the same name — is an excellent choice for this adaptation. The Italian-born director has a wry sensibility, an sharp eye (that often creates striking and even shocking images), and thanks to films like "Suspiria" and "Bones and All," we know he can make a seriously creepy movie. This all brings up an important question, though: Who could possibly play Patrick Bateman in Guadagnino's "American Psycho?"