The 3 Sexiest Moments In Challengers, Ranked

Spoilers for "Challengers" follow.

I wouldn't be the first writer to suggest that playing competitive sports and f***ing are similar activities. Both are physically exhaustive, both demand at least one partner and, when done right, both leave their players on an emotional high that uplifts their tired bodies. Sex isn't always a competition for dominance (though it certainly can be), but like when you're shooting hoops or boxing an opponent, you have to study the other's body language and react without a moment to spare. Actions speak louder than words, and when you play a game against someone, you reveal yourself almost as much as when you get naked.

That's the conceit of "Challengers," the new tennis romantic drama starring Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor as three tennis players who share a storied love triangle. Art Donaldson (Faist) and Patrick Zweig (O'Connor) are teenage best friends who fall for the same girl, Tashi Duncan (Zendaya). Years later, the two boys are both pro-tennis players and meet for a match in New York. Tashi (now Art's wife and coach after a leg injury scuttled her dreams) looks down on them from the bleachers.

There's actually not much explicit sex in "Challengers," but the tennis scenes are as charged as any sex scenes. It's part of the movie's point that the main characters are driven by the same impulses on the court and in bed. "Challengers" has scored director Luca Guadagnino's biggest box office debut ever, so perhaps audiences aren't as turned off by silver-screen sexiness as my fellow Zoomers presume.

Here are the moments in "Challengers" which will have your blood pumping the most.