Challengers Borrows A Key Element From Alfonso Cuaron's Best Movie

This post contains spoilers for both "Challengers" and "Y Tu Mama Tambien."

It's only its first weekend in theaters, but "Challengers" has already gotten everyone talking. There's just something captivating about a love triangle where all sides touch, and it's even more captivating when all that lust and jealousy get boiled down to a single heated match of tennis. There is no greater upping-the-ante movie moment than when Patrick (Josh O'Connor) subtly signals to Art (Mike Faist) during the game that he's recently slept with his wife Tashi (Zendaya). There've been plenty of fictional sports matches where a mid-game twist got everyone on the edge of their seats, but "Challengers" casually outdid them all.

What made "Challengers" truly special is Art's reaction to Patrick's reveal: he simply says, "F**k off." It's a line that could easily have been delivered with straightforward rage, but Faist throws some bemusement into the mix, a John Mulaney-esque vibe of earnest curiosity. It's reminiscent of that "Saturday Night Live" sketch where Mulaney's character finds out his best man has been sleeping with his bride, and Mulaney's not so much angry as he is bewildered by the revelation.

It's funny, but it's also the perfect line reading for Faist, as this dynamic is far more complicated than mere cuckoldry. Art doesn't just see Patrick as a guy he's in competition with for Tashi's love; he also sees him as a love interest himself, even if he might never admit this outright in the film. That's why Art seems strangely happy in the final few moments, as if a weight's been lifted off his shoulders. There's been a breakthrough in the two guys' relationship, not unlike the breakthrough in a certain male friendship from a movie 23 years earlier...