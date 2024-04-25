Challengers Ending Explained: Match Maker

This article contains major spoilers for "Challengers."

Given our Puritanical origins, Americans tend to have a strange relationship with the concept of kink. It's only within the last half-century or so that popular culture has allowed for the exploration and broadcast of what used to be taboo topics: Things as basic and human as the general act of sex, the proliferation of violence, and so on. Prior to that watershed time in American history, so much of life was hidden behind closed doors, causing the general public persona of the average citizen to be repressed or sublimated.

While America is certainly not alone when it comes to rabidly enjoying sports — whether participating directly or merely observing them being played — it feels like our culture uses the pastimes as one of several outlets with which to get in touch with our baser, more primal selves. If football is a stand-in for the gladiator games of ancient Rome, and stock car racing is a way of spitting in the face of death, then tennis, a more "civilized" sport by comparison, celebrates the physical. Sure, there may be practical reasons for tennis players to wear very little clothing, but of course such costuming best allows for the players' idealized physical forms to be on display at all times.

"Challengers," the latest film from Italian provocateur Luca Guadagnino, is an erotic thriller where the majority of sex between its three protagonists is sublimated into both the mind games they play with each other as well as the literal tennis matches between them. Sex, at least for these characters, is less about pleasure and more about power; the point isn't procreation, love, addiction, or hedonism, but competition. Speaking of sublimation, the entire movie is structured like one extended tennis match, but it can also be seen as a years-long role-play session between the threesome at its core. After all, is there much of a fundamental difference between a match's exciting conclusion and a sexual climax? If there is a line separating them, then "Challengers" erases it.