Challengers Has More Sexy Tennis Scenes Than Actual Sex Scenes

Determining what the sexiest sport is at any given time may come down to the players themselves instead of what happens on the pitch, on the field, or on the court. In Luca Guadagnino's upcoming seductive drama "Challengers," stars Zendaya, Mike Faist ("West Side Story"), and Josh O'Connor ("The Crown") bring their undeniable chemistry to the world of tennis to help add a little spice to a game that prides itself on tradition and sportsmanship. Judging by the playful seduction going on in the trailer, what happens on the baseline looks to be a lot less important than what's going down in the bedroom.

As a rising star that looks poised for greatness and grand slam success, Zendaya's character Tashi has all eyes on her, including the attention of two suitors looking to take the competition to the next level. For passionate tennis fans (myself included), Tashi could be seen as a fictional version of real-life stars on the women's side like Naomi Osaka or Coco Gauff. But it should come as no surprise that a maestro like Guadagnino isn't too concerned with realism when it comes to showing what it would really be like to be a top player climbing the ranks of the ATP tour.

Instead, "Challengers" is using the backdrop of tennis to explore a battle of the sexes that has nothing to do with the classic '70s matchup between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. When the ball is in play, however, Guadagnino did want to capture the physicality and tension taking place between the characters on the court. So, don't be fooled by the images we've seen so far that seem to be promising a more provocative film.