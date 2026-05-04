5 Reasons Why The Devil Wears Prada 2 Ruled The Box Office

May represents the beginning of the summer movie season, and it got started with a big ol' bang in 2026. "The Devil Wears Prada 2," a dramedy sequel 20 years in the making, did bigger-than-expected numbers on its opening weekend at the box office. Disney officially has a huge hit on its hands, one that is going to outshine its predecessor in a matter of days.

Directed by David Frankel, "The Devil Wears Prada 2" opened to $77 million domestically this past weekend, while doing a gangbusters $156.6 million internationally for a $233.6 million global start. Even though "Michael" continued to rule the box office with a stellar $54 million second weekend, that stiff competition didn't get in the way of Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep motivating a lot of people to see their brand of high fashion on the big screen.

It certainly helped that the only competition came from a couple of smaller-budget horror offerings led by NEON's "Hokum" ($6.4 million) and "Deep Water" ($2.1 million), the new shark movie from director Renny Harlin. By and large, Disney's flashy, fashionable sequel had the opportunity to lead the way unabated. It went better than just about anyone expected.

So, what went right here? How did this one manage to do blockbuster business and become a wildly successful legacy sequel? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "The Devil Wears Prada 2" ruled the box office in its debut. Let's get into it.