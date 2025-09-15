The Sequel To A Comedy Masterpiece Is A Regrettable Box Office Flop

The weekend of September 12 proved to be a surprisingly busy one at the box office, even though, on paper, it didn't seem like it would be. "Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle" led the way with an astonishing $70 million debut, but that was just the tip of the iceberg. Unfortunately, with a wealth of options available to prospective moviegoers, a long-awaited comedy sequel was left in the dust.

"Spinal Tap II: The End Continues," a sequel to 1984's all-time great mockumentary "This Is Spinal Tap," opened to just $1.67 million on 1,920 screens domestically over the weekend. It landed at number nine on the charts overall. That made for a lousy $872 per-screen average. Unfortunately for Bleecker Street and the members of Spinal Tap, this is going down as a theatrical flop. It narrowly beat out the re-release of "The Sound of Music," which pulled in $1.6 million.

Aside from "Demon Slayer," other newcomers included "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" ($18.1 million) and "The Long Walk" ($11.5 million). Then there was "The Conjuring: Last Rites" ($25.6 million), which was coming off a record-breaking weekend for a horror movie. Not to mention the re-release of Pixar's "Toy Story" ($3.5 million). It all left very little room for "Spinal Tap II" to breathe, unfortunately.

The sequel picks up 41 years after the release of the groundbreaking mockumentary "This Is Spinal Tap," centered on the now-estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls (Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer), who are forced to reunite for one final concert. Rob Reiner returned to direct the follow-up, in addition to reprising his role as fictitious director Marty DiBergi.