5 Reasons Why Glen Powell's The Running Man Flopped At The Box Office

Despite having a lot of talent involved, Paramount's expensive "The Running Man" remake didn't connect with moviegoers in its first weekend of release. Directed by Edgar Wright ("Hot Fuzz") and starring Glen Powell ("Twisters") in the lead role, this new take on Stephen King's dystopian story of the same name is going to go down as a pretty significant box office flop.

"The Running Man" opened to $17 million domestically, placing at number two on the charts behind "Now You See Me: Now You Don't," which surprised with a $21.3 million debut. That means Wright's big-budget blockbuster failed to live up to already modest pre-release expectations, which had "The Running Man" pulling in between $19 and $28 million. Overseas audiences weren't much help, either, only adding $11.1 million to the pot and giving the film a $28.1 million global start. That's a tough way to kick things off given the movie's $110 million production budget, which doesn't account for marketing costs.

Wright's film takes place in the near future and revolves around a top-rated show where contestants must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins. Katy O'Brian ("Love Lies Bleeding"), William H. Macy ("Shameless"), Lee Pace ("Foundation"), Emilia Jones ("Coda"), Michael Cera ("Superbad"), Jayme Lawson ("Sinners"), Colman Domingo ("Rustin"), and Josh Brolin ("Weapons") also star.

So, what went wrong? How did Paramount so greatly overestimate the interest in this King adaptation? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "The Running Man" bombed at the box office on opening weekend. Let's get into it.