Will The Running Man Remake Avoid Becoming A Box Office Flop Like The Original?

Stephen King is arguably bigger than he's ever been. Edgar Wright is a beloved director. Glen Powell is one of our most promising rising movie stars. That all feels like an equation for a winning movie, right? That's certainly Paramount's hope when it comes to "The Running Man," a new adaptation of King's dystopian story of the same name. The question is, can Wright's remake avoid becoming a box office flop like the original in 1987? For now, it's tough to say.

"The Running Man," which is more of a re-adaptation than a remake, is looking at a domestic opening in the $19 to $28 million range when it arrives next weekend, per Box Office Theory. It will be opening against "Now You See Me: Now You Don't," which is looking at $12 to $17 million in its debut. Oz Perkins' horror flick "Keeper" is also arriving, with a $6 to $11 million opening in the cards. It will be a relatively crowded weekend.

What's interesting, in this movie's case though, is that expectations have varied wildly. The folks at Box Office Pro had it pulling in between $40 and $50 million based on projections from early October. Those estimates have clearly come down, but still, the expected range for this movie is a little all over the place for the time being. For Paramount, the difference between $20 million and $40 million is, to put it mildly, massive.

Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, 1987's "The Running Man" made just $38.1 million against a $27 million budget. It has since become a cult favorite of sorts, but it was by no means a success. The X factor when it comes to Wright's version is the budget. The trailers have certainly made it look large-scale and expensive.