Edgar Wright's The Running Man Continues The Revival Of One Bloodthirsty Sci-Fi Subgenre

Edgar Wright's adaptation of Stephen King's "The Running Man" is almost upon us, and the new trailer (see above) teases a violent, rocking, good time that will go down as a treat for people who love the Arnold Schwarzenegger-starring film interpretation of King's novel from 1987. Wright's take on "The Running Man" looks set to make changes from King's book, eschewing gritty dystopian dread in favor of action and laughs. That's not a bad thing, mind you, as Wright has a strong track record when it comes to making comedic action fare. That said, the movie has also come along at the perfect time for a story of this ilk to thrive.

In fact, movies and TV shows about violent, futuristic bloodsports informing in-universe entertainment for the masses are all the rage again in 2025. "The Running Man" tells the story of a totalitarian U.S. where legitimate death games operate like game shows and sports — a plot that echoes Peacock's "Twisted Metal" season 2 and, to some degree, the film adaptation of King's book "The Long Walk," which also centers around a government-endorsed bloodsport.

This niche sci-fi subgenre was popular in exploitation movie circles in the 1970s and '80s, with movies like "Death Race 2000" and "Rollerball" leading the charge. (1965's "The Tenth Victim" also deserves a mention for being a low-key trendsetter.) With that in mind, why is it suddenly en vogue again?