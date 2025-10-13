Edgar Wright's The Running Man Continues The Revival Of One Bloodthirsty Sci-Fi Subgenre
Edgar Wright's adaptation of Stephen King's "The Running Man" is almost upon us, and the new trailer (see above) teases a violent, rocking, good time that will go down as a treat for people who love the Arnold Schwarzenegger-starring film interpretation of King's novel from 1987. Wright's take on "The Running Man" looks set to make changes from King's book, eschewing gritty dystopian dread in favor of action and laughs. That's not a bad thing, mind you, as Wright has a strong track record when it comes to making comedic action fare. That said, the movie has also come along at the perfect time for a story of this ilk to thrive.
In fact, movies and TV shows about violent, futuristic bloodsports informing in-universe entertainment for the masses are all the rage again in 2025. "The Running Man" tells the story of a totalitarian U.S. where legitimate death games operate like game shows and sports — a plot that echoes Peacock's "Twisted Metal" season 2 and, to some degree, the film adaptation of King's book "The Long Walk," which also centers around a government-endorsed bloodsport.
This niche sci-fi subgenre was popular in exploitation movie circles in the 1970s and '80s, with movies like "Death Race 2000" and "Rollerball" leading the charge. (1965's "The Tenth Victim" also deserves a mention for being a low-key trendsetter.) With that in mind, why is it suddenly en vogue again?
The Running Man continues the resurgence of futuristic bloodsport stories onscreen
Futuristic bloodsport movies and series are usually concerned with contemporary socio-political anxieties, such as governmental overreach, the power of the media, and regular folks being drawn toward violent entertainment. In these times of political polarization and distrust of the media, 2025 is the perfect moment to bring back a sci-fi subgenre that combines ultra-violence with commentary on all these subjects — and this intellectual component has probably informed the bloodsport story revival from an artistic standpoint.
Be that as it may, this form of entertainment has also been commercially successful lately, even if it's taken until this year for it to become prolific again. Netflix's "Squid Game" — a series that centers around a death game put on by society's elites — is one of the most popular shows on the planet, and the success of the South Korean thriller show undoubtedly inspired the revival of this niche subgenre. Of course, "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" soaring at the box office in 2023 likely played a part in its revival as well, and "The Running Man" can continue its resurgence.
"The Running Man" looks set to pack more of a punch than "The Hunger Games," and Edgar Wright's cult movie bona fides means that the film will likely embrace the subgenre's roots in exploitation cinema to some degree. Should "The Running Man" become a hit, though, it may only be a matter of time until both "Rollerball" and "Death Race 2000" are remade (again) — and it ain't a bad idea.
"The Running Man" reaches theaters on November 14, 2025.