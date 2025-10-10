5 Things We Learned About Edgar Wright's The Running Man [NYCC]

The Year of Stephen King Adaptations just keeps rolling on, culminating with perhaps the most highly-anticipated one yet. Fan-favorite director Edgar Wright has been circling "The Running Man" for quite some time now, and that dream is finally set to become a reality in just a few weeks. Led by Glen Powell as Ben Richards, stepping into the enormous shoes left by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1987 "Running Man" movie, the story focuses on a dystopian game show in which various contestants are pitted against fearsome Hunters. The mission: Stay alive for 30 days and win the billion-dollar grand prize. Fail, and you're doomed to a grisly death by one of countless trigger-happy vigilantes. No pressure!

Thanks to the power of the acclaimed book and a gloriously '80s movie that has gained something of a cult following over the decades, it's all been building to a buzzy spectacle for the remake at this year's New York Comic Con. During the film's hour-long NYCC panel, Wright was joined by Powell and co-star Lee Pace (who plays the masked villain known as Evan McCone) to hype up the blockbuster that's already on most everyone's radar. In between heaping praise on the movie's cast and crew, spoiling the attendees with a few exclusive clips and a full-length trailer further teasing the carnage to come, and even showing some love for Powell's beloved dog Brisket (though, sadly, he left the pup at home in Austin, Texas during this promotional tour), the A-list panelists dished out some tantalizing tidbits on what we can expect when the film hits theaters this November.

Here's the five most fascinating things we learned about "The Running Man."