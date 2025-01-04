Eight Classic (And Not-So-Classic) Sci-Fi Movies Set In 2025

We are all interested in the future, for that is where you and I are going to spend the rest of our lives. Welcome to 2025. It's the future.

Or rather, it's the present, but 2025 is a nice round number for writers of sci-fi screenplays. It's fun to speculate, and sci-fi writers typically take a version of the present, extrapolate it forward, and present a high-tech utopia or dystopia based directly on what we're going through right now. For writers in the 1950s, sci-fi futures were drawn from present-day booms in travel technology, predicting leaps forward in the development of rockets and space vehicles. For writers in the 1980s, sci-fi futures tended to be nuclear post-apocalyptic wastelands, extrapolated forward from the lingering threat of nuclear annihilation hovering over the Reagan administration. For writers in the 2010s, sci-fi futures were more cell-phone-based, positing worlds where microtechnology telecommunications would invade every aspect of our lives.

Now we're actually here in 2025, though, and we can see that few of those old writings came to pass. Indeed, from our standpoint, the future is looking positively bleak. There is a lot of authoritarianism to look forward to, and the curtailing of human rights seems to be on the docket worldwide. As such, we would do well to look back at the sci-fi of the past, perhaps merely as a sociological exercise. What did the writers of previous decades think 2025 would look like? Would we be fighting future Nazis, falling in love with computers, or piloting 100-foot Rock-Em-Sock-Em Robots?

The following sci-fi movies — some good, some bad — all variously tried to predict 2025. Let's see how accurate they were.