The Running Man Remake Trailer Features An Arnold Schwarzenegger Cameo You Definitely Missed

It's no secret that Stephen King wasn't a fan of the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger adaptation of his novel "The Running Man." The book is one of his angriest stories and takes place in a dystopian world where an ordinary schlub signs up to compete in the world's deadliest game to earn enough cash to save his sick daughter.

That's why King felt it was a mistake to cast Schwarzenegger, one of the least ordinary people of all time, losing the everyman appeal the character was supposed to inspire in the audience.

Now, nearly 30 years later, Edgar Wright is remaking "The Running Man" with Glen Powell — who, while still more jacked than anyone I know, is at least able to look the part of an ordinary down-on-his-luck father. This film looks like it will be the first major test for Powell as an action star, and judging by the film's trailer, he seems up for the task.

Unlike King, Wright is a huge fan of the 1987 film, and his enthusiasm for it is the reason the producers of the new "Running Man" chased him down to offer him the gig. Hence, it's no surprise to see the trailer for Wright's "Running Man" pays tribute to the Schwarzenegger movie by giving Arnold a cameo, albeit with a role more befitting Arnold's stature.