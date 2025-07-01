Edgar Wright's Running Man Remake Trailer Makes One Big Change From The Stephen King Book

This post contains potential spoilers for "The Running Man."

The new trailer for Edgar Wright's film adaptation of Stephen King's "The Running Man" has sprinted online, and like the 1987 version starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, it seems to be heading in a much funnier and lighter direction than the book it's adapting.

Set in the not-too-distant future, Glen Powell plays Ben Richards, a down-on-his-luck soul who signs up to be a contestant on a popular and bloodthirsty gameshow called The Running Man. The contest requires our hero to outrun a band of hunters that are tasked with tracking and killing Richards, all for the good of live entertainment. Should he outrun his pursuers, Richards could walk away with a truckload of cash to help his severely sick daughter.

In the 1987 movie, which stands among the better half of Stephen King adaptations (though certainly not one of Schwarzenegger's best movies), the family element was absent. Instead, Richards is turned into a former military officer who went against orders to kill civilians. From there, our hero is thrown into a golden onesie that was as garish as the one-liners he spouted with every successful kill. But the thing both movie versions seem to have in common is that they appear to omit some of the bleakest parts of the book, and instead add a little more pep in this Running Man's step.