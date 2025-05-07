The Long Walk Trailer Brings Stephen King's Bleakest Story To The Big Screen

After spending years (and years) in development hell, one of Stephen King's earliest and most brutal novels is finally coming to the big screen — and we have proof! Lionsgate has released the first trailer for "The Long Walk," which hits theaters this fall. While King isn't one to pull punches, this is one of his most unflinchingly brutal works, with young men walking to their deaths while the last one standing wins a prize in a post-apocalyptic, grim vision of the future. Check it out for yourself above.

"The Long Walk" is very much akin to King's "Hunger Games," albeit without any YA flair. This is nitty, gritty, and very much R-rated. It perhaps makes sense that Francis Lawrence, known best for his work on "The Hunger Games" movies, is in the director's chair for this one. Lionsgate isn't giving us much by way of the plot, with the official synopsis describing the movie as "an intense, chilling, and emotional thriller that challenges audiences to confront a haunting question: how far could you go?"

The studio assembled quite the cast for the adaptation, led by Cooper Hoffman ("Licorice Pizza") and David Jonsson ("Alien: Romulus"). The ensemble also includes Garrett Wareing ("Manifest"), Tut Nyuot ("The Witcher: Blood Origin"), Charlie Plummer ("Spontaneous"), Ben Wang ("Mean Girls"), Roman Griffin Davis ("Jojo Rabbit"), Jordan Gonzalez ("Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin"), Joshua Odjick ("The Swarm"), Judy Greer ("Ant-Man"), and Mark Hamill ("Star Wars"). JT Mollner ("Strange Darling") penned the screenplay.

