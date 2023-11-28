The Long Walk Is Stephen King's Hunger Games – And Far More Brutal

Bleak stuff! But like the best King stories, there's a humanity to "The Long Walk," and so much specificity to its characterization, that you feel compelled to see it through to grueling end. It's easily one of the author's nastiest, cruelest books, but also one that's deeply tapped into why we choose to suffer.

On the surface, it's easy to see why Lawrence would land this gig. After all, he's already an expert in "dystopian teen death match" after directing four of the five "Hunger Games" movies, but he's also a slick genre filmmaker who shoots stylish, visually appealing movies. But unlike "The Hunger Games," where the violence could be PG-13 and many of the deaths obfuscated through editing and framing, "The Long Walk" is a movie that's literally about the violent execution of 99 suffering, unarmed teenagers. You can't bury that. You can't hide that. It's the very premise of the thing. Imagine asking a movie studio to pony up a reasonable budget for that. In fact, I think the only way Lawrence gets this made is by going full Paul Verhoeven — cast a bunch of the trendiest, most popular TikTok stars on the planet to make the whole project bankable, and then decimate them over a grueling 120 minutes.

Honestly, the worst case scenario here is a half-assed "The Long Walk," which would be worse than no film adaptation whatsoever. And Lawrence has already presided over a similar case. His adaptation of Richard Matheson's "I Am Legend" has a tense, near-perfect first hour before it pulls its punches, ditching the best ending in genre fiction history for something tidier and generic. If Lawrence is the guy to get this made, I hope he digs in his heels.

The /Film crew talked about "The Long Walk" and major movie news from the past week, and you can listen to the full conversation here:

