The Fuse Of The Purge Franchise Was Sparked By A Real Road Rage Incident

James DeMonaco's 2013 dystopian horror film "The Purge" tantalized audiences with an intriguing premise. In the near future, the world lives in blissful harmony and everyone gets along 364 days out of the year. On the 365th day, however, citizens in suburban areas enclose their houses behind impregnable security gates and hide from the outside world. On that night, all crimes are legal, including murder. The government has instigated a Purge Night, feeling that citizens will be generally peaceful throughout the year if they're granted a night to work out all of their bases impulses.

The original "The Purge" doesn't do a lot with the premise, sadly, staging a pretty run-of-the-mill home invasion thriller. There is an element of class criticism lingering in the background of — the main characters are immensely wealthy — but it wasn't until "The Purge: Anarchy" (2014) and especially in "The Purge: Election Year" (2016) that the full potential of one-night lawlessness was explored. Those films examined class divides, showing that well-armed racists and well-secured rich folks are more likely to survive a Purge than the impoverished ... and that might be the bleak point of creating a Purge in the first place. "Election Year" was one of the best and most timely films of 2016.

"The Purge" was made for $3 million and grossed over $91 million. It was an official hit.

In 2018, to promote the fourth film in the series — titled "The First Purge" — DeMonaco spoke with the Los Angeles Times about his inspiration for creating the franchise and where his bleak premise originated. It seems that "The Purge" began with a moment of wrath he saw from his wife following a frustrating moment in Brooklyn traffic.