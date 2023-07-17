The Original Purge Movie Initially Had A Dark Twist For Its Protagonist

Admittedly, that would have painted a very different picture of the original movie and its main character. By the end, we feel sympathy for Ethan Hawke's James Sandin, who realizes the error of his ways. If we had seen him Purge someone in the first act of the film? Probably pretty hard to see him as anything other than a monster. Audiences responded very well to the film as it exists, so it's hard to argue against taking that out of the script.

To date, "The Purge" movies have made $535 million at the box office against very tiny budgets, and they've gone a long way in making Blumhouse the $5 billion horror behemoth it is today. Amazingly though, Universal Pictures, the studio that has distributed all of the movies, didn't interfere too much, as James DeMonaco tells it. So it wasn't as though they were breathing down his neck to make the change.

Speaking with The Playlist, the filmmaker explained that "The Purge" was such a small production that it hardly even registered on Universal's radar (something that worked in the movie's favor):

"To be honest, I don't think they were paying attention. I think they were just letting Jason [Blum] do his thing. ['The Purge'] is a $2 million film, and they're making $100 million films simultaneously and that's where their energy goes. We didn't get many notes. It was the strangest thing. We were just left free to just go make the film. We actually got more notes when the film became a hit."

So DeMonaco and his collaborators managed to make the right call without a lot of studio interference. "The Purge" movies may be dark, but having sympathetic characters at the heart of the stories helps to make them tick. The stories are better for it, and DeMonaco seems to know that.