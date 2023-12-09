Every Movie In The Purge Franchise Ranked From Worst To Best

"The Purge" and its four sequels represent perhaps the greatest Trojan horse in modern horror cinema.

It starts with that indelible high concept premise: a near-future America run by a totalitarian regime that has seemingly eliminated crime by allowing crimes to be legal for one night a year. Purge Night. A chance for interested folks to work out ... everything they need to work out. But the thinly veiled subtext of the first film — that the Purge exists to allow the wealthy, powerful, and often complacent to systemically wipe out the poor, the disenfranchised, and the non-white — becomes the literal text going forward. Casual horror fans lulled in by a thrilling elevator pitch found themselves watching the angriest, most progressive, and yes, most blatantly political movie franchise of the past decade-plus. Come for the scary masks, stay for the ... civics lesson? Naturally, some fans still insist these movies are just big and dumb and that we're overthinking things, but let's be real: the films reflect our reality a lot more than we'd like to admit. And that's the chief appeal.

As the /Film team sat down to rank the five "Purge" movies, we realized that we generally like all of these movies. Most of the team agrees that if you like one film in the series, you probably like the rest. There are no bad films here — just entries that are bit more or less ambitious, entries that value action over horror, and entries that smuggle the message rather than shout it. As the team voted in secret ballots to determine the order, we were surprised by how tight it was. With the exception of the number one choice (a clear winner), the other entries were within spitting distance of each other. "The Purge" is easily one of the most consistent horror franchises of all time.