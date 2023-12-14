The Purge Series Is The Most Political Horror Franchise In History (Really)

All of the best horror films are traditionally more than just "a horror film." George A. Romero's "Dawn of the Dead" is a zombie movie, yes, but it's also a satire of consumerism and an exploration of how close the crumbling of societal norms is at any given moment. John Carpenter's "The Thing" is a masterpiece of practical effects, but it is also a sci-fi body horror film examining themes of paranoia, identity, isolation, fear of the unknown, and masculine hierarchies in survival situations. Despite what naysayers may cry out these days, horror has always been political, but one franchise has consistently been a lot more "in your face" about it.

I'm talking of course, about "The Purge" movies. Created by James DeMonaco and introduced by Blumhouse in 2013 with "The Purge," the films take place in an almost "Twilight Zone" alternate reality of America, where the country enjoys a society free of violence and crime because once a year, all crime, including murder, is completely legal for 12 hours.

On its face, the very concept of Purge night feels rooted in our own reality. Things like rage rooms — where people pay money to smash the hell out of cars, computer monitors, and glassware — already exist as a means to help people work out some of their frustration, so the psychology behind an annual Purge isn't all that out of reach. However, by reeling in audiences with the premise of a night of legalized crime, Blumhouse and DeMonaco were able to present progressive messaging about systemic abuse, government overreach, social issues, and racial injustice. And this isn't just subtext either — this is unmistakable, canonical, text.