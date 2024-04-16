Edgar Wright's Next Film Will Give Glen Powell His Biggest Test Yet

Ben Richards, the character Powell is playing in "The Running Man," was previously played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in Paul Michael Glaser's 1987 adaptation of Stephen King/Richard Bachman's futuristic novel (much to King's chagrin), so naturally, comparisons will be made between the two actors. Fans have speculated that Wright's film could hew closer to the novel than the first movie did, resulting in a darker story than the '80s zany, brightly-colored vision of the future. Even if that's true, one thing's for sure: The premise, about a man who must enter and survive a dangerous game show, will almost certainly make this the most physically demanding movie of Powell's filmography.

Yes, Powell has appeared in action films before, including things like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Devotion," and he also has "Twisters" coming up. But in two of those movies, most of the action takes place in cockpits, and "Twisters" is more of an ensemble piece; "The Running Man" should be the first time we see Powell in all-out action mode, which could unlock a whole new lane for him as a movie star. I can't wait to see how he rises to the challenge.

I spoke about this and several other recent pieces of movie news on today's episode of the /Film Daily podcast, which you can listen to below:

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts, and send your feedback, questions, comments, concerns, and mailbag topics to us at bpearson@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention your e-mail on the air.