Twisters Footage Reaction: A City Is Ripped To Shreds In This Piece Of Old School Popcorn Entertainment [CinemaCon 2024]

It's been nearly 30 years since tornadoes took the box office by storm with the arrival of the thrilling summer blockbuster "Twister," starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt as a pair of estranged ex-lovers who also happen to be passionate storm chasers. Now, Universal Pictures is stirring the storms up yet again with "Twisters."

Though early reports indicated that "Twisters" would follow the daughter of Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt's characters, it appears the movie is a stand-alone sequel without any characters from the original movie returning. Instead, this is a new chapter following Daisy Edgar-Jones ("Where the Crawdads Sing"), Glen Powell ("Top Gun: Maverick"), Anthony Ramos ("In the Heights"), and Sasha Lane ("Loki"), in an original story that promises to bring the high-speed suspense of "Twister" back to theaters.

In "Twisters," Daisy Edgar-Jones plays Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns from New York City. But she is lured back to the open plains by her friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. That means she has to cross paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), a charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew.

After debuting the first "Twisters" trailer during the 2024 Super Bowl earlier this year, Universal Pictures unveiled new footage during their CinemaCon 2024 presentation in Las Vegas, and our own Ryan Scott was there to watch cyclones tear through the Midwest for our entertainment. Here's what we saw and learned in the new "Twisters" scenes from the presentation.