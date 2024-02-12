Somehow The Tornado Returned In The Twisters Super Bowl Trailer

All anybody wants to talk about these days is flooding, winter vortexes, and other natural disasters stemming from the ongoing climate crisis. Well, apparently, the tornado from "Twister" got wind of this (I'm sorry) and is back with a vengeance in the newly unveiled Super Bowl trailer for "Twisters."

Neither a direct follow-up to director Jan de Bont's 1996 natural disaster thriller nor a complete reboot of the franchise, "Twisters" follows a new team of storm chasers as they battle destructive cyclones in the present day. Apparently, at one point, "Twister" star Helen Hunt and "Blindspotting" co-writers/co-stars Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal pitched a proper legacy sequel that, according to Hunt, would've focused on "all Black and Brown storm chasers." However, the studio powers that be didn't go for it for "potentially shady" reasons, as Diggs told Business Insider last year.

Instead, "Twisters" tells what co-star Glen Powell has described as a standalone story set in the "Twister" universe and doesn't feature any characters from the first movie. Writer Mark L. Smith ("The Revenant," "The Boys in the Boat") has also confirmed that global warming will factor into the plot. "That's one of the things that we kind of tapped, and it's true," he told Collider back in December. He added that the tornado season and "what used to be tornado alley" have changed over the last 28 years. Meanwhile, the storms themselves have become "more violent." Neat!