David Corenswet's Take On Superman's 'Most Interesting' Trait May Shock You

Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro says there are only a few "universal characters" in fiction, such as Pinocchio, Frankenstein, Sherlock Holmes, and Tarzan. Far be it from me to compare my wisdom to GDT's, but I would add Superman to that roster. The first and most mythic American superhero, there's something about Clark Kent everyone responds to.

With the original 1978 "Superman" film, director Richard Donner and screenwriter Mario Puzo spun co-creators Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster's original Moses myth into a Christ allegory. Zack Snyder, director of "Man of Steel," echoed that but with a darker focus on the burdens of being mankind's savior, "Last Temptation of Christ" style.

John Byrne, who relaunched Superman comics in 1986, focused on the immigrant parable of Superman as the Last Son of Krypton living on Earth. Byrne is the one who redefined Superman as Clark Kent first, Kal-El second.

Grant Morrison, author of "All-Star Superman" and 2011's "Action Comics," appreciates Superman most as a symbol, whether as one we created to aspire to (as in "All-Star") or one co-opted by insidious corporate forces (in "Action Comics").

David Corenswet, who will be playing the Man of Steel in James Gunn's upcoming "Superman: Legacy," has his own idea of what makes Superman special — and it's the opposite of what most believe. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Corenswet opined:

"The cool thing about Superman is the thing that everybody says is the problem with the character, which is that he's invincible. That's the most interesting thing [about] him. What a difficult position for a person to be in. There's so much to be mined there, and deal with the drama that's inherent in somebody who doesn't have any problems and can't die."

Does Corenswet have a point? And how might we see this invincibility portrayed in "Superman: Legacy"?