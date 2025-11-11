The Running Man Review: Glen Powell's Charm Can't Keep This Edgar Wright Action Pic From Stumbling

Comedy may be the genre most associated with director Edgar Wright, but he's also proven time and again that he's got a great sense for kinetic action. His Cornetto Trilogy — "Shaun of the Dead," "Hot Fuzz," and "The World's End" — is loaded with wonderful action set pieces, as are films like "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World" and "Baby Driver." Even his horror-thriller "Last Night in Soho" makes great use of unique camera motion to convey a surreal narrative. Clearly inspired by the work of Sam Raimi and Hong Kong action pics, Wright understands that movement is essential.

So giving Wright the keys to the blockbuster action pic "The Running Man" makes a lot of sense, at least in theory. A film about a guy constantly on the move seems perfect for Wright, and casting the always-charming Glen Powell as the titular running man only adds to the prospective fun.

Why, then, is Wright's "The Running Man" so clunky, so clumsy, so unsure of itself? While the filmmaker creates several big action set pieces, none of them really pop. It certainly doesn't help that the cinematography, by the usually fantastic Chung Chung-hoon, who shot "Oldboy," "The Handmaiden," and Wright's aforementioned "Soho," is frustratingly murky. There were several long stretches of the film where I honestly could not see what the hell was happening on screen. The end result left me disappointed when I should've exited the theater exhilarated.