Edgar Wright's Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy, Ranked

Edgar Wright's "Three Flavours Cornetto" trilogy is called that because each film features a different flavor of Cornetto ice cream, but there's a bit more to it than that. Each film, written by Wright and star Simon Pegg, is also a different flavor of genre movie, playing with the tropes of genre cinema while still maintaining a lot in common (just like the ice cream treats). The first film to come out chronologically was "Shaun of the Dead" in 2004, starring Pegg as the titular Shaun and Nick Frost as his best friend Ed, a couple of guys in their early 30s who must contend with a full-blown zombie apocalypse, and it showed the whole world what Wright, Pegg, and Frost could do.

The next film in the untraditional trilogy was "Hot Fuzz" in 2007, riffing on action cinema, and the final film was "The World's End" in 2013, tackling the science fiction genre. There's no true correct order to watch the films in because they're only connected thematically and through things like recurring visual gags and shared casts, but each has a totally unconnected story with some of the same actors playing completely different roles.

Which of these films is the best, though? Like the ice cream flavors, everyone's preferences are different, and there's really no wrong answer when trying to rank the "Cornetto" trilogy because all three movies are utterly fantastic. There are compelling arguments for why each film could be the best, but here's my ranking, from great to greatest.

