Simon Pegg Might Avoid A Certain Shaun Of The Dead Joke Today, But He Doesn't Regret It

After Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg unleashed "Shaun of the Dead" onto the world, horror comedies were never the same. Kicking off Wright's Cornetto Trilogy starring Pegg and Nick Frost, the film skyrocketed all involved to international acclaim. Every horror comedy of the last two decades is desperately trying to capture the magic of "Shaun of the Dead," as evidenced by how many films try to drum up interest with pull quotes reading "the funniest horror comedy since 'Shaun of the Dead'" or something to that effect. And it's for a good reason — "Shaun of the Dead" straight-up riiiiiiips. The zombies look creepy, the film's understanding of the genre is unparalleled, and for the most part – the comedy still holds up after all these years.

"For the most part" is the operative phrase here.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Pegg discussed one line that he'd reconsider including in the movie had he made the film today: when Ed (Frost) drops the n-word. But at the same time, he doesn't regret its inclusion. "People often say, 'Oh, do you regret that?' And I don't, because [...] it's a joke about how a clueless white guy has listened to too much rap music and thinks that that's appropriate," Pegg explained. "It's not racist to talk about racism. It's all about how inappropriate Ed is. It's an important character beat, because it tells us that he's unreliable and not particularly trustworthy, that he doesn't really have his both feet in reality."

It's not up to white folks to decide what is or isn't racist in any context, but Pegg has been a vocal supporter of racial equity and organizations like Black Lives Matter for years, so he's not some frothing bigot trying to make excuses. Comedies tend to be time capsules of when they were made, and "Shaun of the Dead" is no exception.