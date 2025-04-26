12 Best Glen Powell Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

Although Glen Powell has been acting for decades (he made his debut all the way back in 2003, with an appearance in "Spy Kids 3: Game Over"), it's really only over the past few years that he's become a Hollywood star. His screen presence and considerable charm have made him a popular figure in multiple different genres, from action romps to romantic comedies. Powell comes across as the thinking man's cowboy, with humor and intelligence hidden behind his brash all-American exterior.

By 2025, Powell had fully arrived as the next big thing, taking home the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his charming work in "Hit Man." If that wasn't enough of a recommendation, Tom Cruise himself saw something special in the actor, creating the role of Hangman specifically for Powell in "Top Gun: Maverick." He's an actor whose best days are very much ahead of him, and we're excited to see what he does in the future. But for now, let's look back on his past, with Glen Powell's 12 best movies and TV shows (so far).