Paul Mescal Replaces Blake Jenner In Richard Linklater's 20-Year Adaptation Of Merrily We Roll Along

Variety is confirming a story first reported by Above the Line that up-and-comer Paul Mescal is replacing Blake Jenner as the lead in Richard Linklater's ambitious film adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's "Merrily We Roll Along." Linklater is taking a "Boyhood" style approach to this adaptation where he'll be shooting this film over the course of 20 years, so I guess if they were going to make any big changes now's the time to do so!

Jenner, who worked with Linklater in "Everybody Wants Some," has been mired in controversy recently after admitting to psychological and physical abuse against his partner. Officially, there hasn't been a statement from Linklater or the studio over whether or not Jenner was let go because of controversy or whether there was another reason (like the always dependable catch-all known as "creative differences"), but the end result is the same: Jenner is out and rising star Paul Mescal has replaced him as Franklin Shepard.

Mescal first turned heads with Hulu's "Normal People" and last year really impressed critics and audiences alike with his turn as a single dad in Charlotte Wells's "Aftersun." He was even recently reported to be cast as the lead in Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" sequel. Mescal joins Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein in the film.