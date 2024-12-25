Glen Powell & Selena Gomez Both Made Their Acting Debuts In This Bonkers Sci-Fi Flick

Selena Gomez has been acting since she was a young child, having appeared on "Barney & Friends," but rocketed to teen stardom with her recurring role in the Disney Channel series "The Wizards of Waverly Place." She also enjoys a notable pop career, which she began in 2009 with her album "Kiss & Tell" when she was only 17. Not only has her music received several awards, but she has continued to work as an actress, having racked up multiple Emmy nominations for her work on the hit show "Only Murders in the Building."

Meanwhile, Glen Powell has quickly emerged as one of Hollywood's most charming leading men, having recently appeared in the decent "Twisters," the giant hit "Anyone But You," the even more giant hit "Top Gun: Maverick," and the impressive comedy/thriller "Hit Man." Powell came to the public's attention in Richard Linklater's 2016 sports movie "Everybody Wants Some!!," but had been working professionally since he was a youth, appearing on multiple high-profile TV shows.

It turns out that Powell and Gomez have a common title in their respective early filmographies. When Gomez was only 11, and Powell was only 15, they both appeared — in very small roles — in Robert Rodriguez's 2003 cyber-thriller "Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over," maybe the strangest movie in a very strange, and weirdly persistent, film franchise. Gomez played a girl at a water park who has a brief conversation with Juni (Daryl Sabara), the film's protagonist. Later in the film, Powell plays a video game player trapped inside a VR world. Gomez is credited as "water park girl." Powell is credited at "long-fingered boy."