Glen Powell Has A Hilarious Response To Those Mission: Impossible Rumors

For those who have been following movie news for a long time, whispers about succession in the "Mission" franchise might sound somewhat familiar to you. There were rumors around the time of 2011's "Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol" that Cruise would be passing the baton to Jeremy Renner's character, Brandt. For a while, this was one of those unspoken stories that people didn't want to go on the record about, but in 2019, cinematographer Robert Elswit confirmed the "Mission" rumors and explained that in an early version of the "Ghost Protocol" script, Ethan Hunt was supposed to end the movie as the IMF Secretary and a new agent would take over the franchise. Obviously, though, Cruise wasn't interested in stepping back, and he's continued to lead the property ever since.

Cruise is 62 years old now, so at this stage it's probably more likely that he'd be willing to pass this franchise along to another actor. On the other hand, though, this is Tom Cruise we're talking about. The man is absolutely obsessed with pushing the envelope for audiences and delivering incredible, tactile stunts that no other actor would dream of doing. I've seen nothing to indicate that Cruise is interested in slowing down any time soon, so unless "The Final Reckoning" ends with an emotional death for Ethan Hunt (similar to what happened with Daniel Craig's James Bond in "No Time to Die"), I can't imagine him willingly handing the reins to anyone, even a protégé like Powell. Choosing a successor could be the best thing for the franchise at this point, but if "The Final Reckoning" is a hit, I wouldn't expect to see Ethan go quietly into the night.

We spoke a little about this on today's episode of the /Film Daily podcast, which you can listen to below:

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts, and send your feedback, questions, comments, concerns, and mailbag topics to us at bpearson@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention your e-mail on the air.