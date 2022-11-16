Glen Powell On His Mom's Ability As An Actor And Fighting To Make Devotion Happen [Interview]

"Devotion," directed by filmmaker J.D. Dillard, will hit theaters this Thanksgiving, and one of the big reasons we have the film at all is because star Glen Powell ("Top Gun: Maverick") was devoted to making it happen. After reading the 2017 book "Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice" by Adam Makos, he was determined to play the role of real-life Korean War aviator Tom Hudner Jr., who fought to save the life of his brave and talented wingman Jesse Brown, played by Jonathan Majors ("Loki," the upcoming "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania").

The Korean War is often referred to as "the forgotten war." We don't see as many films set during this conflict as we do with, say, WWII, but the true story of a powerful friendship and some of the most celebrated military men in the Korean War has finally made it to the big screen. I recently attended the red carpet for "Devotion" in Los Angeles and joined a handful of other journalists to speak with Powell about not only his fight to get this film made, but how his family is on the big screen with him again.