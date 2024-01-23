Fantasy Island Made Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan A Problem For Ricardo Montalbán

Dashing, magnetic superstar Ricardo Montalbán got his start in the 1940s, appearing in numerous notable hit films in his native Mexico, playing a variety of roles in romantic dramas, historical comedies, and other swashbuckling adventures. His natural dazzle and ineffable "it" qualities caught the eye of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in 1947, and he shot the English-language film "Fiesta" with Esther Williams, Cyd Charisse, and Mary Astor. Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, Montalbán became incredibly busy, starring in romances, dramas, and an enormous amount of American TV, including one-shot TV movies and multiple notable hit shows. He was in "Dr. Kildare," "The Man from U.N.C.L.E.," "Gunsmoke," "Hawaii Five-O," and, of course, "Star Trek," playing the charismatic tyrant Khan Noonien Singh.

A new generation of Montalbán fans was born with the debut of "Fantasy Island" in 1978. On "Fantasy Island," Montalbán played the mysterious Mr. Roarke, the manager of Devil's Island, a remote, hard-to-get-to tropical paradise off the coast of French Guiana. With his assistant, Tattoo (Hervé Villechaize), Mr. Roarke would entertain a wealthy clientele, using his seemingly infinite resources to make their fantasies come true. Later in the series, it would be implied that Mr. Roarke was immortal, having had a romance with a woman who died 300 years ago. It was a silly, dramatic, strange TV show. "Fantasy Island" ran for seven seasons, ending its initial tenure in 1984.

During that run, in 1982, Montalbán was called to Paramount to reprise his role as Khan for Nicholas Meyer's feature film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." As the actor revealed in a 1982 interview with ET, however, letting go of playing Mr. Roarke and getting back into character as Khan was more difficult than expected. He needed to watch "Star Trek" again to prepare.