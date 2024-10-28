Selena Gomez Almost Played A Big Bang Theory Character With A Connection To Amy

"The Big Bang Theory" featured plenty of famous guest stars — like a bunch of "Star Trek" veterans, the late James Earl Jones, and Bob Newhart, just to name a few — but some celebrities either turned down the chance to be a part of Chuck Lorre's show or just missed the boat somehow. Macaulay Culkin was asked to play an unspecified lead role and said no, while Marisa Tomei elected not to play Penny (a role that ultimately went to Kaley Cuoco). According to Jessica Radloff's book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," pop star and actor Selena Gomez actually really wanted to appear on "The Big Bang Theory," but the show couldn't make it work with her schedule.

As executive producer Steve Molaro recalled, he noticed that Gomez posted on social media about how much she liked "The Big Bang Theory," which gave him an idea. "After I had heard she liked the show, we approached Selena's team a couple of times to have her on, but it never worked out due to scheduling reasons," he told Radloff. "I'm a fan of hers and would have loved to have had her on."

Molaro actually had a very specific plan for who Gomez could play — a relative of Amy Farrah Fowler, played by Mayim Bialik. "I never even got to pitch it to them, but I had kicked around an idea that Amy had been complaining about her awful stepsister and what a b***h she was," Molaro said. "Which would be news because we didn't even know she had one. This, of course, was before we established Amy's dad and mom were still together. When we meet this stepsister, played by Selena, she's beautiful and great and everyone loves her and Amy was just being jealous. It never got further than that. It would have been fun if it could have worked out."