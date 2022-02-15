Selena Gomez, Steven Martin, And Martin Short Were Asked To Host The Oscars, But Scheduling Got In The Way

Turns out popularity is a double-edged sword. We love the "Only Murders" squad because we've seen everything they're capable of in the hit Hulu series, but this also happens to be the very reason they can't carve out time for Hollywood's big night. Oscars producer Will Packer pursued previous Oscars host Steve Martin to reprise the role alongside his "Only Murders" co-stars Gomez and Short. Unfortunately, the New York Times reports that the trio turned down the offer due to scheduling conflicts.

The three stars have gone above and beyond proving their chemistry through their unlikely team-up in the series. Beyond that, they're all proven comedians, magnetic performers, and beloved across generations. While "Only Murders" flew under the radar when it first premiered, it quickly became the kind of irresistible weekly watch that folks were buzzing to keep up with. So if the return to hosts is a bid to build excitement, these three were the obvious answer. It's a shame it didn't work out, but at least we get to enjoy the reunion set for season 2 of "Only Murders in the Building."

If you haven't already had the absolute pleasure of watching the series unfold, I highly recommend you run, not walk to your nearest Hulu-capable screen and get to streaming. Here's the pitch: former '90s detective TV star Charles Haden-Savage (Martin), washed-up Broadway director Oliver Putnam (Short), and Mabel Mora (Gomez), a mysterious and very fashionable young woman, form an unlikely friendship. They first bond over their shared love of true crime podcasts then set to create one themselves, in the hopes of solving the mysterious death of their neighbor, Tim Kono. Hilarious hijinks ensue with lots of surprising twists, some experimental episodes of TV, and magnificent fur coats courtesy of Selena Gomez.

It's a shame they won't be bringing that level of fun to the Academy Awards (who desperately need it). But then again, I can't say I'm too broken up about their absence from the Dolby Theater, which will apparently play host to hundred of potentially unvaccinated celebrities milling around without masks. It'll be much more exciting to see them get the band back together at the Arconia, where their only threat is, ya know, murderers.